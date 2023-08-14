Smart sticky note lets users store and access digital content on paper reminders with their NFC smartphone

SMART NOTE: Users can link the paper sticky note to digital content including photos and videos

Professionals, businesses and consumers can now leave reminders on paper sticky notes containing an NFC tag that enables them to link the note to digital content — including voice recordings, photos and videos — by tapping the note with their smartphone.

The batteryless NFC Momento Notes are reusable and each one can hold up to 3GB of data using a combination of on-chip and cloud-based storage. Users can write onto the note from their Apple or Android smartphone using a dedicated app.

Users can access the content stored on a note without needing to download the app first.

“Users can store voice recordings, photos and videos in their reminders, enhancing their organizational capabilities like never before,” Momento Note says.

“Whether you’re a lawyer, researcher, CEO or secretary, this remarkable tool offers an efficient and effective way to manage tasks, communications, storage and inventory management reminders.

“Simply stick the Momento Note whenever you need a reminder, and others can effortlessly access the information with a quick touch of their smartphone.

“It’s like having a wireless USB stick that connects directly to your phone. These notes are eco-friendly and reusable.”

A short video shows how the NFC sticky note works.

Momento notes are available via the company’s website, starting at US$8 (£6.33) for a pack of 20.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions