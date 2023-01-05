Dejamobile adds support for pre-authorization to its ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants softPOS solution

PRE-AUTHORIZATION: Merchants can now accept contactless transactions that include a pre-authorization element on a standard Android NFC phone

PARTNER NEWS: Dejamobile has added support for pre-authorizations to its white label softPOS solution, making it possible for merchant service providers, acquirers and payments facilitators to provide hotels, car rental agencies and other merchants with the ability to accept contactless transactions that include a pre-authorization element on a standard Android NFC phone.

The ability to initiate a new pre-authorization transaction is a new feature that has been added to Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants softPOS solution, which is available to payments providers as a white label product.

“By using the ReadyToTap app in combination with softPOS technology, managing pre-authorizations becomes more flexible,” product manager Gaelle René-Corail says.

“The initiation of pre-authorization can be processed in just a tap against the smartphone or tablet of the merchant. No need to take a photo or write down the card details of the customer. Releasing the funds is also very easy in just a click in the dedicated menu from the app.

“Another interesting feature we have added is being able to enter a reference to link to the pre-authorization. In this case, the pre-authorization can easily be found by just searching the relevant reference number.”

Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution is available as a standalone white-label softPOS application and can also be integrated into a merchant’s existing cash register system.

The solution is certified by major schemes and organisations including PCI SSC, Mastercard, Visa and Cartes Bancaires and is already used by dozens of businesses in Europe and Latin America.