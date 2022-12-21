Santa Claus may be leveraging NFC technology for seamless global gift distribution

Lapland-based festive cheer provider Santa Claus may be leveraging NFC technology across multiple use cases including vehicle access, identity verification and contactless payments for last-minute purchases in order to facilitate the global distribution of seasonal gifts over the Christmas period, images released by the NFC Forum suggest.
The artist’s impressions show Santa using an NFC smartphone to remotely check on progress in his workshop, unlock his sleigh, make a tap-to-pay contactless payment for a last-minute gift using the NFC Forum’s Wayfinding Mark, confirming his identity to a police officer with his digital driving licence, monitoring his Covid-19 status and checking into a hotel room after completing his worldwide distribution programme.
“We wanted to have some fun this holiday season by showing ways that Santa might use NFC technology in his work and created a series of comic-strip images with captions that we will share on our social media channels and to our members,” the NFC Forum told NFCW.
The NFC Forum’s images promoting the multiple use cases that NFC enables include:
Remote monitoring
Vehicle access
Identity verification
Covid-19 monitoring
Hotel check-in
Santa Claus was unavailable for comment.
