Dejamobile adds support for tips to its ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants SoftPOS solution

GRATUITIES: Merchants can now accept contactless payments that include a tip on an Android NFC phone

PARTNER NEWS: Dejamobile has added support for tips to its white-label SoftPOS solution, making it possible for merchant service providers, acquirers and payments facilitators to provide restaurants, hairdressers and other merchants with the ability to accept contactless payments that include a gratuity on a standard Android NFC phone.

The ability to add tips to a transaction is a new feature that has been added to the company’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution, which is available to payments providers as a white-label product.

“Accepting contactless payments with tips on a standard mobile device is really beneficial to restaurant professionals because it helps them charge their customers faster and with less friction,” product manager Gaelle René-Corail explains.

“With our SoftPOS solution, there’s no need for servers to wait for another colleague who is already using the POS terminal as each waiter can now use their own smartphone or Android device to accept payments.”

“Restaurant managers can also use the app to check transactions and tips received in real time and consequently reward each employee according to an activity summary menu,” René-Corail adds.

“Adding tips to our SoftPOS solution was essential in countries like Belgium, the UK or Peru where rewarding staff with tips is really common and part of the culture.”

Dejamobile’s ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution is available as a standalone white-label SoftPOS application and can also be integrated into a merchant’s existing cash register system.

It is certified by major schemes and organisations including PCI SSC, Mastercard, Visa and Cartes Bancaires and is already used by dozens of businesses in Europe and Latin America.