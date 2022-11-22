Sella trials contactless biometric credit card in Italy

BIOMETRIC AUTHORISATION: Cardholders place their finger on the biometric chip to make a payment

The Sella banking group in Italy is piloting a biometric credit card that enables users to authenticate both contactless and contact payments with their fingerprint with selected customers of its subsidiary consumer credit company Sella Personal Credit.

Once they have received the card, users can add their fingerprint without needing to go into a bank branch using a device known as a “sleeve” and then use the card to make payments at any EMV-certified point-of-sale (POS) terminal or ATM worldwide.

“Once the fingerprint is acquired, the card is ready for use and requires no batteries: the biometric card is powered directly by the POS in the case of contact payments and through a magnetic field for contactless transactions,” Sella says.

“It will be sufficient to place your finger on the biometric chip on the front of the card to have a payment securely authorised.”

