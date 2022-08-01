Linxens opens NFCW Expo showcase

SHOWCASE: Find out more about Linxens and why its CEO believes physical cards are here to stay

Linxens is headquartered in France and has seven production facilities and four research and development centres around the world. The company has 3,000 employees and has supplied more than 110bn microconnectors to clients from across the telecoms, transportation, hospitality, payments, access control, healthcare and Internet of Things markets.

Most recently, Linxens has invested €5m (US$5.08m) in the creation of a plant dedicated to biometric card sensor assembly, unveiled a plastic-free wooden RFID access card and developed a thinner, lighter contactless car key.

