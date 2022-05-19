National QR payments system goes live at Subway stores in Australia

SUBWAY SERVICE: Customers can now make contactless QR payments using their Beem mobile wallet

Two Subway outlets in Sydney and Brisbane are “the first major Australian quick-service restaurants” to let customers pay for their purchases using the national QR code payments and rewards platform developed by Australia’s Eftpos payments system.

The service enables Subway customers to make contactless QR code payments at the physical point of sale using their Beem mobile wallet.

“The technology will open the door to a raft of richer rewards, offers and opportunities to connect with and delight guests and is expected to be rolled out across more restaurants in the coming months,” Eftpos says.

“The launch of Eftpos QR code payments for Subway in Australia is a significant milestone for both the retail and payments industries and delivers on a commitment by Eftpos (now part of Australian Payments Plus) to rapidly have the technology live and in market.”

Eftpos revealed plans to launch the platform in February 2021 and announced that it had support from major Australian banks, retailers and fintechs in October 2021.

