Crédit Agricole de Lorraine rolls out biometric payment cards in France

PIN-FREE: The biometric cards let customers authenticate contactless transactions above the €50 limit

Customers of French bank Crédit Agricole de Lorraine can now apply for a biometric card that enables them to authenticate contactless payments above the country’s €50 (US$53) contactless transaction limit with their fingerprint and without needing to use their PIN.

The regional bank is rolling out biometric Gold Mastercard and World Elite Mastercard deferred debit cards equipped with a fingerprint sensor that customers can activate by registering their fingerprint using an enrolment reader.

The Crédit Agricole banking group began issuing biometric deferred debit cards in April 2021 following a pilot launched in June 2019.

