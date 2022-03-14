Seattle boutique opens contactless clothing rental store

Customers using Armoire clothing rental store in Seattle in the US can now collect and return fashion items by simply picking them up or leaving them on a table in the store.

The table “has sensors inside that hook with a small [RFID] tag sewn into each item of clothing, connecting back to a digital database that tracks each item when it leaves the store and when it comes back,” The Seattle Times reports.

“It’s a high-tech way to keep track of inventory and hopefully make shopping less of a hassle for customers.”

