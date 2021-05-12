German supermarket to trial anonymous checkout-free shopping

CHECKOUT FREE: Customers scan the QR code on entry and the system assigns them a unique ID code

Customers at a supermarket in the German city of Cologne owned by retail giant Rewe will soon be able to enter the store by scanning a QR code, selecting the items they wish to buy and paying for them from their mobile phone without needing to scan their purchases or use a checkout.

The supermarket in the city’s Zeppelinstrasse is trialling a system that links each customer anonymously to a unique ID number on entry, tracks the items they take from the shelves using a combination of ceiling-mounted cameras and shelf sensors, and automatically charges them for their purchases as they exit the store

The system uses AI-powered computer technology and machine-learning algorithms developed by Israel-based technology provider Trigo which is also being trialled at a Tesco store in the UK and by the Shufersal retail chain in Israel.

“Shoppers simply walk into the store while Trigo’s system tags them anonymously and follows their movements and product choices,” Trigo explains.

“Shoppers simply pick items the way they usually do, with no scanning needed. The system automatically detects when an item is picked and identifies it.

“The system automatically compiles all items into a virtual shopping list, enabling shoppers to leave the store without stopping at the checkout. Shoppers pay seamlessly and get a digital receipt.”

“Our core technology is fashioned to provide 100% secure shopping experience, protect shoppers’ privacy and complies with the latest data protection regulations,” the company adds.

A short video shows how the system works.

Rewe staff and loyalty cardholders are currently trialling the system at the Cologne store with a rollout to the wider public due in the summer.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources