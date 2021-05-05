Google Pay to add transit payments to home screen

MOBILE TICKETING: Google Pay users in the US will soon be able to tap ‘Ride transit’ to pay for fares

Google Pay users in the US will soon be able to access mobile transit ticketing services including fare payments and transit card management directly from the app’s home screen on their smartphone or other mobile device.

“Tap the ‘Ride transit’ shortcut and you will be able to purchase or add a transit card, top up the balance and pay for your fare,” Google explains in a blog post.

“Once you purchase a transit card, there’s no need to unlock your phone. Just hold it to the reader and go.

“In cities without readers, commuters can simply show their visual tickets on their mobile devices.”

The addition of a ride transit shortcut comes as Google Pay says that it is soon to support the purchase and use of mobile travel tickets in additional US cities, including Chicago and the San Francisco Bay Area, as well as “dozens of smaller towns across the country”.

It has also added “a fast way to see your spending by category or business” to its ‘insights’ tab on the app as well as a location-based ‘weekly deals’ notification service for customers using Safeway and Target grocery stores, the blog post reveals.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources