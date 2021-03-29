Disney pilots face recognition for entry to Magic Kingdom theme park

TEST LANE: Magic Kingdom visitors can now opt to try out a contactless face ID biometric entry system

Visitors to the Magic Kingdom theme park at the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida can now test a contactless biometric system that enables them to gain entry to the attraction by verifying their identity with their face.

The park has introduced a “facial technology test lane” where participants first scan their valid park admission or MagicBand wristband, then register an image of their face “which will be converted into a unique number that will be associated with your valid ticket media,” Disney World explains.

The system works without visitors needing to take off their mask or face covering, but does require them to remove accessories like hats and sunglasses.

“If you return to Magic Kingdom park during our limited-time test, consider entering using the same designated entry points. Re-entering through the same lanes helps us better understand how the technology works,” Disney adds.

Disney World announced it is to let Apple users access attractions with a contactless digital pass on their mobile phone earlier this month.

