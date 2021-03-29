Apple to use iris biometrics for virtual reality payments?

Apple may incorporate iris scanning functionality in a forthcoming head-mounted display (HMD) mixed-reality headset that will enable users to authenticate their identity when using Apple Pay to make payments via the “mostly virtual reality device”, according to MacRumors.

The headset will offer a 3D environment for gaming, watching streamed content and communication, and “may sport iris recognition on the basis of hardware currently understood to be inside the device,” the publication says, citing a note to investors from TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

“One practical application presented for iris recognition in the headset is authentication for ‌Apple Pay‌.

“Much like how Touch ID or Face ID can provide ‌Apple Pay‌ authentication on other Apple devices, iris scanning may be the equivalent technology for Apple’s headset to purchase digital content.

“Apple purportedly wants to create an App Store for the headset, with a focus on gaming, streaming video content and video conferencing, within which ‌Apple Pay‌ would likely be integral.”

The US Patent and Trademark Office granted Apple a patent for “a mixed reality system including a HMD and a base station” in February this year.

