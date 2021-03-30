Delhi Metro lets passengers top up their transit cards at fare gates

AUTOMATIC: Travellers can now top up their AutoPe transit cards at Delhi Metro’s fare collection gates

Passengers travelling on Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) services in India can now top up their contactless AutoPe DMRC transit cards at the network’s automatic fare collection gates.

To use the service, passengers first register their transit card on the AutoPe app or website and link it to their credit card, bank or UPI account to enable automatic top-up payments.

“Once the account is linked and verified, the auto top-up feature will be activated, and so whenever the balance in the card will fall below Rs100 (US$1.40), it will be recharged with Rs200 (US$2.75) automatically while tapping it at the entry gate itself,” AutoPe explains.

“This eliminates the step of manually validating (or topping up) the online recharge at the add value machine (AVM) physically at the metro station, thus making AutoPe the first zero human intervention card in India for travelling.”

DMRC revealed plans to roll out mobile contactless ticketing across its network in February.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources