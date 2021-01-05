Samsung Pay winds down rewards scheme

FEWER REWARDS: US Samsung Pay users no longer earn Samsung Rewards points each time they use the service

Samsung Pay users in the USA are no longer able to earn Samsung Rewards points each time they make a purchase using the payments service.

Samsung has updated the terms and conditions of its rewards programme, and these show that users are now able to earn Samsung Rewards points only when making purchases from the Samsung Galaxy Store and other Samsung Checkout-enabled mobile apps, buying selected Samsung products and “by visiting special locations announced by Samsung Pay”.

The Samsung Rewards scheme has also ended its Tier programme that enabled users to receive a higher rate of reward based on the number of points earned in a given period.

The move follows an email sent to Samsung Rewards members in December 2020 and seen by Android Police.

“As of 12/31/2020 at 11.59pm PST, you will no longer earn Rewards points for Samsung Pay transactions and gift card purchases,” the email says.

“This also means that Samsung Rewards Tiers no longer hold any benefits and we will be ending our Tier programme for the time being.

“However, points can still be earned at Galaxy Store, Samsung.com, Shop app and with other Samsung services and applications.”

Samsung announced the rewards scheme in the US in November 2016 and estimated in November 2017 that “Rewards increased the use of Samsung Pay by 48%”.

