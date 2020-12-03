Dejamobile white paper explains how software-only POS solutions will drive wider adoption of in-store contactless payments

COTS: Software-only POS will allow millions of merchants to accept contactless payments using standard smartphones

KNOWLEDGE CENTRE: A new generation of software-only solutions that let merchants accept contactless payments on standard NFC smartphones and tablets will “transform digital payment acceptance and consumers’ checkout experiences in stores,” Dejamobile explains in a new white paper now available to download from the NFCW Knowledge Centre.

‘Driving wider adoption of digital payments at the point of sale: Accepting contactless payments on off-the-shelf smartphones or tablets’ describes the development of mobile POS (mPOS) solutions, the emergence of mPOS specifications and the challenges that software-only POS technology for commercial off-the-shelf devices helps to overcome.

“A new generation of 100% software-based solutions is going to transform digital payment acceptance and consumers’ checkout experiences in shops,” the paper says.

“With a fully software-based payment acceptance solution, millions of merchants will be able to accept contactless payments using smartphones or tablets.

“In addition, consumers will be able to make payments like they are already used to, simply by tapping their contactless card, smartphone or wearable on the merchant’s device,” it adds.

The paper lays out the specific benefits software-only POS solutions offer merchants and acquirers in relation to cost, capacity, revenue and added value, as well as outlining how traditional POS vendors can move to developing software POS systems.

“Traditional POS vendors have long-lasting commercial relationships with the major players of the merchant ecosystem,” the paper explains. “Adding on top of this a robust software POS solution, rapidly available and scalable, can be a best seller and a significant new revenue line.”

After describing the security architecture required for software POS technology, the paper goes on to provide details of Dejamobile’s software-based ReadyToTap Payment for Merchants solution that enables merchants to “accept all kinds of contactless payment means; contactless cards but also digital wallets. All the merchant needs is an Android NFC-enabled smartphone or tablet.”

