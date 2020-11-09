EMVCo, Fido and W3C explain how their technologies can be combined to streamline ecommerce payments

ECOMMERCE: An example of the user journey that the Payment Request API and payment apps enable

Payment standards body EMVCo, the Fido Alliance and the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) have published a document that explains how their technical specifications can be used to enable more secure and convenient card-based ecommerce transactions.

‘How EMVCo, Fido and W3C Technologies Relate’ focuses on secure card payment during online guest checkout with ecommerce merchants, and details the core capabilities of technologies relating to this use case, namely:

EMV Secure Remote Commerce (SRC)

EMV 3-D Secure (3DS)

EMV Payment Tokenization

Fido Client-to-Authenticator Protocol (CTAP)

W3C’s Web Authentication, Payment Request API and payment apps.

The document also identifies how these technical specifications “can support merchant efforts to fight fraud, protect user privacy and meet regulatory requirements, while helping to reduce cost and streamline the online payment process”.

‘How EMVCo, Fido and W3C Technologies Relate’ is the first document to be produced under the umbrella of the Web Payment Security Interest Group that the three organisations established in April 2019.

