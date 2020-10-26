Walgreens lets customers pay with points at the POS

PAY WITH POINTS: Walgreens’ customers can now use their payment card loyalty points to pay at the POS

Customers of Walgreens in the USA can now use their payment card loyalty points to make full or partial payments for purchases they make in stores.

After swiping or tapping an eligible payment card, customers will be given the option to ‘pay with points’, with a prompt on the card terminal asking if they want to apply a credit worth $10 per transaction, depending on the loyalty points they have available.

The US drugstore giant has introduced the pay-with-points service through integration with FIS’s Premium Payback real-time redemption network.

