Poppy appeal adds contactless donation boxes in Canada

PAY TRIBUTE: Customers tap the contactless box with their card or payment device to make a donation

Customers of HSBC Bank Canada can use their bank cards, mobile phones and wearables to make contactless donations to the Royal Canadian Legion’s National Poppy Campaign via tap-enabled donation boxes.

The Pay Tribute boxes enable customers to make a C$2 (US$1.52) donation to the charity with a tap of their card or payment-enabled device and then take a poppy to wear during the run-up to Remembrance Day.

Funds raised during the National Poppy Campaign are used to help veterans from the Canadian armed forces and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

Some 250 Pay Tribute boxes are being distributed to branches of HSBC Bank Canada across the country, as well as to selected Royal Canadian Legion premises.

