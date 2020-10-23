HID Global introduces Rain UHF RFID and NFC combo tags that track and manage the entire journey of steel kegs and other returnable items

AUSTIN, Texas, 22 October 2020: Organisations are seeking more robust radio frequency identification (RFID) solutions that can handle inventory tracking in challenging environments while also having the capability to be cloud-connected to identify, authenticate, locate and engage with various products. HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced the HID Keg Tag family of RFID transponders that combine Rain RFID and Near Field Communication (NFC) technologies into a single tag for advanced supply chain management of returnable transport items (RTI).

The new HID Keg Tag is ideal for advanced supply chain, logistics, inventory management and improved customer engagement for industrial returnable transport items such as bulk containers, gas cylinders, kegs and other curved RTIs. HID Keg Tags can be affixed to steel containers for long-range tracking, logistics and management from the warehouse during preparation to distribution and shipping. The tags also enable powerful IoT capabilities such as product authentication as well as the ability for customers to directly engage with items and vendors via smartphones.

“HID Global has been at the forefront of helping organisations streamline processes by securely connecting equipment, devices, inventory and billions of other things to local and web-based business applications using RFID,” said Eric Suligoj, Director Business Development, Smart Components, Identification Technologies with HID Global.

“Our new HID Keg Tags optimise the full range of inventory lifecycle management processes by enabling long-range management and bulk scanning logistics throughout the supply chain and for customers. The tags’ cloud-connected capabilities improve the customer reordering process and provide valuable marketing data to help optimize inventory and refine marketing campaigns.”

The tags improve the efficiency of RTI operations while ensuring that the steel containers are safely transported and returned. Distribution centre teams can use the HID Keg Tags’ Rain RFID technology to help manage RTI refills, cleaning and shipping. At the recipient location, NFC technology enables customers to easily and efficiently identify RTI content, manage expiration dates, process re-orders and interact with the vendor, all with the simple tap of their smartphones.

HID Keg Tag features include:

Improved logistics performance and visibility: Rain RFID technology enables faster, more accurate RTI processing by simultaneously reading multiple incoming and outgoing containers.

Rain RFID technology enables faster, more accurate RTI processing by simultaneously reading multiple incoming and outgoing containers. Enhanced customer convenience: NFC technology gives customers new opportunities to simplify inventory management without having to invest in RFID readers and software.

NFC technology gives customers new opportunities to simplify inventory management without having to invest in RFID readers and software. Optimal fit and durability: The tags are designed to withstand harsh environments and sterilisation processes. A slight curvature enables them to be welded to rounded surfaces.

Combined Rain UHF and NFC tag solutions serve a wide range of additional use cases requiring advanced supply chain management and customer engagement. In retail, tags with both Rain UHF NFC technologies can be easily used by consumers or employees who can tap their mobile phones to products to determine if they are genuine. Consumers can also interact with brands online, read instructions or re-order materials, and companies can easily stay connected with their customers through customised communications and marketing engagement.

