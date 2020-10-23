Central bank launches digital currency in the Bahamas

Citizens of the Bahamas can now make payments and transfers from a digital wallet using the country’s Sand Dollar central bank digital currency (CBDC).
The Central Bank of The Bahamas confirmed that the Sand Dollar is now “available nationwide” in a tweet and a Facebook post.
“Digital B$ can be accepted at any merchant with a Central Bank-approved e-wallet on their mobile device,” the bank says, adding that “at the moment, the digital B$ can only be used within the Bahamas”.
The bank announced in September that it intended to launch the e-currency this month after pilot tests began in January 2020 and were extended to the island of Abaco in March.
