ExxonMobil to combine NFC and QR mobile payments at the pump

PAY AT PUMP: Customers will be able to pay on their mobile via the ExxonMobil app, Apple Pay and Google Pay

Drivers refuelling their vehicles at Exxon and Mobil fuel stations across the USA will soon be able to use their mobile phone to make both NFC and QR contactless payments at the pump.

ExxonMobil is rolling out its ‘point and pay’ technology to more than 11,500 of its stations, allowing customers to pay by either tapping their smartphone on a QR code sticker or using the camera to scan the QR code.

The contactless payments system supports Apple Pay and Google Pay, as well as the company’s own ExxonMobile Rewards+ app.

The full rollout of the technology is due to be completed by the end of the year.

