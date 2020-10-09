HID Global adds employee IDs to Nymi biometric workplace wearables

PARTNER NEWS: Employers can now provide their staff with a wearable wristband that uses continuous biometric authentication to enable them to securely gain hands-free access to buildings, devices and computer networks throughout the working day.
The new solution combines HID Global’s next-generation Seos mobile credential technology with the Nymi Band 3.0, a workplace wearable wristband that can be provisioned with a digital version of an employee’s ID card and supports both NFC and fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics.
As well as physical and logical access use cases, “Seos technology enables the Nymi Band 3.0 to be used for applications ranging from secure intelligent print collection and social distancing and contract tracing, to contractor and visitor management, canteen and vending machine payment, and secure remote working,” HID Global says.
A video shows the Nymi Band in action:
“Wearables are increasingly popular authentication for access to buildings, doors and assets, manufacturing systems with compliance traceability requirements, healthcare and defence markets and other hands-free applications where users may not be allowed to carry mobile devices, cards or fobs,” explains Steve Currie, HID Global’s managing director of Extended Access Technologies.
Full details are available in the press release below:
HID Global enables employees to open doors and authenticate to systems, hands-free, using Nymi workplace wearables
AUSTIN, TEXAS, 7 October 2020: HID Global, a worldwide leader in trusted identity solutions, today announced that its next-generation Seos credential technology will enable Nymi Band 3.0 users to seamlessly open doors and authenticate to systems, devices and machines.The Nymi Band is the world’s only workplace wearable wristband that, once authenticated, offers the convenience of continuously authenticating the identity of the user until it’s removed from the wrist. This delivers zero-trust security principles and access control using convenient fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics to users seeking touchless authentication.
“HID Seos technology gives the Nymi Band 3.0 all the capabilities of a secure smart card, including its best-in-class cryptography that delivers superior data and privacy protection compared with other biometric and credential technologies,” said Chris Sullivan, CEO of Nymi.
“We believe these capabilities will fuel even faster adoption for our wristbands, which are already seeing rapid uptake in applications like pharma manufacturing with an emphasis on privacy, security and a natural user experience.”
How it works
- The HID Seos applet is loaded onto secure elements (SEs) inside a Nymi Band so they can carry security keys and encrypted firmware.
- Seos credentials are sent to the wristbands over a near field communications (NFC) connection.
- Users enrol their fingerprint one time to the Nymi Band and the Nymi Band is matched to the user identity.
- At the start of the work day, the user authenticates the band with their fingerprint and the Nymi Band is enabled with strong assurance after it detects a heartbeat.
- Native support in HID DigitalPersona software also enables the wristbands to be used for Windows login with both Seos and FIDO2 password-less authentication.
- Seos credentials support HID Signo and iCLASS SE readers that are broadly deployed in every major vertical market around the world.
The Nymi Band provides strong assurance of an individual’s identity using their unique biometrics. Through on-body detection (OBD) and presence, the Nymi Band 3.0 ensures that it is always on the intended user and the user is physically present. The user’s biometric never leaves the Nymi Band 3.0, providing advanced security and privacy.
