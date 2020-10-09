HID Global adds employee IDs to Nymi biometric workplace wearables

PARTNER NEWS: Employers can now provide their staff with a wearable wristband that uses continuous biometric authentication to enable them to securely gain hands-free access to buildings, devices and computer networks throughout the working day.

The new solution combines HID Global’s next-generation Seos mobile credential technology with the Nymi Band 3.0, a workplace wearable wristband that can be provisioned with a digital version of an employee’s ID card and supports both NFC and fingerprint and heartbeat biometrics.

As well as physical and logical access use cases, “Seos technology enables the Nymi Band 3.0 to be used for applications ranging from secure intelligent print collection and social distancing and contract tracing, to contractor and visitor management, canteen and vending machine payment, and secure remote working,” HID Global says.

A video shows the Nymi Band in action:

“Wearables are increasingly popular authentication for access to buildings, doors and assets, manufacturing systems with compliance traceability requirements, healthcare and defence markets and other hands-free applications where users may not be allowed to carry mobile devices, cards or fobs,” explains Steve Currie, HID Global’s managing director of Extended Access Technologies.

