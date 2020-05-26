Swedish government regulates online payment options

A new amendment to the Swedish Payment Services Act means that online merchants must now present non-credit options ahead of any options that involve the consumer taking out credit.

“If an online merchant accepts at least one payment method that does not involve the extension of credit to the consumer, that payment method must be presented first, for example in a list of available payment options,” Bird & Bird reports.

Additionally, if the online merchant accepts at least one payment method that does not involve credit, “the payment options involving credit may not be pre-selected on the merchant’s website or in the merchant’s mobile shopping app”.

“The new requirements are not imposed on online merchants, but instead on their payment service provider (PSP), such as for example an acquirer in relation to card-based payments,” the law firm adds.