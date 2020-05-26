Bitkom reports major switch in German attitudes to contactless payments

Seven in ten German consumers would now like to have more opportunities to use contactless payments and 75% are trying to avoid cash payments “as often as possible”, a new survey has found.

The broad desire for more contactless payment runs across the generations, the survey conducted on behalf of German digital association Bitkom has found.

“76% of 16-to-29-year-olds, 72% of 30-to-49-year-olds and 75% of 50-to-64-year-olds support a corresponding expansion. Even among seniors aged 65 and over, a clear majority of 62% would like more contactless payment options.

“The coronavirus-related reluctance to use cash also extends across all age groups. 84% of 16-to-29-year-olds are currently trying to avoid cash payments. Among the 30-to-49-year-olds, the proportion is 76%; for the 50-to-64-year-olds it is 75%. And even among the older than 65 years, the reluctance to use cash is now widespread at 68%.”

“There is hardly a pattern of behaviour that has been changed as much by coronavirus as paying at the till,” says Bitkom president Achim Berg.

“All retailers, restaurants and cafes should enable their customers to make contactless payments.”