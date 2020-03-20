UAE urges consumers to use online banking services

The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has issued a statement strongly encouraging banking customers “to take advantage of digital and online banking services as a measure to protect the health and safety for UAE residents.”

CBUAE also recommends that residents use contactless and mobile payments wherever possible.

“You should be able to use a contactless payment device in most shops, which means you don’t have to touch the payment terminal or exchange cash,” it says, going on to point out that consumers can also “link your debit/credit cards to your smartphone or device to make mobile payments.”

“Stay alert,” the bank also recommends. “Fraudsters may try to take advantage of the current situation, so make sure you’re on the lookout for anything suspicious, including messages about Coronavirus claiming to be from your bank. Remember, we’ll never ask you for your PIN or password or ask you to move money from your accounts.”