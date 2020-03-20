Poland doubles contactless payment transaction limit

Poland has doubled the country’s contactless card transaction limit from 50 zloty (US$11.85) to 100 zloty (US$23.71).

The move follows a request made by Minister of Finance Tadeusz Kościński to Visa and Mastercard on 18 March.

“In response to the expectations of the regulator, traders and consumers, on March 19, 2020, the limit applicable in Poland for Visa contactless transactions without entering a PIN (PLN 50) will be raised to PLN 100,” Visa told Polish news site Money.pl.

“Card users can contact their bank to find out when they will be able to use the increased limit.”

The increase will come into effect from midnight on 20 March for Mastercard, the report adds.