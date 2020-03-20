Turkey to double contactless limit as transaction volumes soar

Contactless transaction limits are to more than double from 120 Turkish lira (US$18.29) to 250 lira ($38.11), Soner Canko, chair of the Turkish Interbank Card Center (BKM) has announced.

“In the first 11 days of March, when the coronavirus outbreak knocked on Turkey’s door, the rate of using contactless payment methods via cards and smartphones soared,” Hurriyet Daily News reports.

“The 31m contactless payments in a period of 11 days indicate an increase of 23% compared to the last month.

“Considering that the total increase in payments by cards is about 12%, we are talking about a big growth,” Canko explained.