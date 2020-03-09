Samsung Pay goes live in Kazakhstan

Samsung Pay is now live in Kazakhstan, with the backing of nine local banks — Altyn Bank, Alfa Bank, ATF Bank, CenterCredit Bank, Eurasian Bank, ForteBank, Halyk Bank, Jýsan Bank and Sberbank.

Mastercard is supporting the launch with a range of offers for cardholders who choose to use their Mastercard with Samsung Pay to make payments in stores. Visa will also be introducing a range of discounts and offers “soon”, Samsung says.

With the addition of Kazakhstan, Samsung Pay is now available in 25 countries around the world.