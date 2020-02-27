Tesco opens cashless convenience store

UK-based supermarket giant Tesco is testing a cashless-only payments service at its High Holborn store in central London.

Customers shopping at the Tesco Express outlet are able to make payments with a debit or credit card, NFC or the retailer’s own Tesco Pay+ mobile payment service.

“The High Holborn store features everything you would expect from a regular Tesco Express, including several self-service checkouts and a kiosk desk for the Lottery and cigarette purchases — the only difference is you can only pay by card or with the Tesco pay app,” Retail Week reports.

“The store format in High Holborn, central London, is the second of its kind. The first cashless store opened in Welwyn Garden City at Tesco’s headquarters in 2018 so its colleagues could test the new format, though it was also accessible to the general public.”

“Like the store in Welwyn Garden City, the London version is operating on a trial basis so the big-four grocer can gather customer feedback. There are currently no plans to roll out more cashless stores.”