PayPal fixes Google Pay integration exploit

PayPal says it has now fixed an issue with its Google Pay integration that saw multiple users reporting that unauthorized transactions were appearing in their PayPal history, ZDNet reports.

“Victims reported that hackers abused Google Pay accounts to buy products using linked PayPal accounts,” ZDNet says.

Screenshots and user reports indicated that most of the unauthorized transactions were for purchases at US stores, and especially at Target stores across New York, the report adds. “Most of the victims appear to be German users.”