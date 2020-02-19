Shell and Dunkin’ link loyalty programmes to offer customers shared rewards

Shell and Dunkin’ have launched the ‘Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell’ scheme that rewards members of both retailers’ loyalty programmes with a 10 cents per gallon saving on their fuel purchase whenever they have bought five beverages at a Dunkin’ outlet.

To get the discount, customers need to have both a Dunkin’ DD Perks and a Shell Fuel Rewards account. They then visit DDPerks.com/Shell to link their accounts and present their DDPerks ID each time they make a purchase at a Dunkin’ store.

Once they have bought five drinks, they automatically receive a 10 cents per gallon discount on their next visit to a Shell fuel station by simply presenting their Fuel Rewards ID at the checkout.

“Shell is thrilled to expand our partnership with Dunkin’ beyond a successful Northeast pilot to a national offering, allowing more consumers the ability both to enjoy their favourite Dunkin’ beverages and save when filling up their vehicle,” says Shell’s Todd Gulbransen.

“This national expansion has been something Shell, Dunkin’ and the Fuel Rewards program have been working on collaboratively — the teams are excited to offer consumers across the country the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of both loyalty programs.”

“From the coffee in your cup to the gasoline in your car, Dunkin’ and Shell both play a big part in keeping Americans fuelled throughout their busy day,” adds Dunkin’ Brands director of strategic partnerships Justin Unger.

“We are excited to continue to build the great partnership between our two brands throughout 2020 with the Sip Dunkin’, Save at Shell partnership, and deliver significant new rewards that fit so seamlessly into our on-the-go customers’ daily routines.”