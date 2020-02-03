Google lets developers build their own NFC security keys

Developers and researchers can now make their own Fido-compliant NFC, Bluetooth and USB hardware security keys using new open source software developed by Google.

OpenSK is an open-source implementation for security keys written in Rust that supports both Fido U2F and Fido2 standards, and has been developed “to help advance and improve access to Fido authenticator implementations.”

“By opening up OpenSK as a research platform, our hope is that it will be used by researchers, security key manufacturers, and enthusiasts to help develop innovative features and accelerate security key adoption,” says Google.

“With this early release of OpenSK, you can make your own developer key by flashing the OpenSK firmware on a Nordic chip dongle,” the company explains in a blog post. “In addition to being affordable, we chose Nordic as initial reference hardware because it supports all major transport protocols mentioned by Fido2: NFC, Bluetooth Low Energy, USB, and a dedicated hardware crypto core.”