A survey of more than 150,000 Chinese digital payment users has found that two-thirds have come across deceptive QR codes and 40.8% have had their codes surreptitiously forwarded to other people in the past year.

The Payment and Clearing Association of China’s 2019 Mobile Payments Survey also found that 67.2% of respondents have had their finances compromised and more than 80% have had their personal details exposed, Caixin Global reports.