Juniper forecasts 1,000% increase in use of biometrics to secure mobile payments

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

Biometrics to secure $2.5tn in mobile payments by 2024 — Juniper Research — “Biometric authentication will be used to secure US$2.5tn worth of mobile payment transactions by 2024, an increase of almost 1,000% on the US$228bn expected to be transacted through the method by the end of 2019.”

Explore: Juniper Research

Learn more: , , , , ,

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!