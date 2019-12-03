Biometrics to secure $2.5tn in mobile payments by 2024 — Juniper Research — “Biometric authentication will be used to secure US$2.5tn worth of mobile payment transactions by 2024, an increase of almost 1,000% on the US$228bn expected to be transacted through the method by the end of 2019.”
- Juniper forecasts 1,000% increase in use of biometrics to secure mobile payments
- Mastercard reports on wearable payments adoption
- Hang Seng adds mobile cash withdrawals to Hong Kong ATMs
- Juniper forecasts mPOS transaction market
- Arion Bank picks Dejamobile for in-app NFC mobile payments