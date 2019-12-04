NatWest pilots biometric payments fob

UK bank NatWest is following its biometric payment card trials with a pilot of a biometric payment fob that lets customers make contactless payments for transactions valued at up to £100 (US$130).

The fobs include an integrated fingerprint reader and are being provided to 250 customers for use in a three-month pilot of the technology.

“After the successful pilot of our biometric debit card we are looking at how we can further develop the technology and push the boundaries to integrate it into our customers’ everyday lives,” says David Crawford, head of effortless payments at NatWest parent RBS.