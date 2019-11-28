Bó — the digital bank to help people do money better — is now live in App Store and Google Play — NatWest — “As we’re part of NatWest, people can rely on Bó to keep their money safe. But as a digital bank, built entirely on a separate cloud-based technology, Bó is also able to harness new technology and develop rapidly in line with our customers’ needs and expectations.”
