Mastercard partners with Tappy Technologies for wearable payments in Asia

PARTNER NEWS: Mastercard has announced a strategic partnership with Tappy Technologies that will see the two companies working together to let fashion brands easily add contactless payments to watches, jewellery and other accessories.

Timex Group will be the first brand to use Mastercard and Tappy’s payment technologies, beginning with “a variety of collections and straps” which will be sold separately and made available for purchase on Timex.com from the first half of 2020.

“For 165 years, we have created quality timepieces that our consumers love, delivering on fashion, variety and accessibility,” says Timex’s Shawn Lawson Cummings.

“Now, thanks to our partnership with Tappy, we can offer convenient payment-enabled timepieces that will transform our relationship with our consumers, offering them even greater functionality that keeps up with how they interact with the world around them.”

“The innovation Tappy offers, fuelled by Mastercard’s payments and secure tokenization technology, is a great example of how the power of partnerships is expanding the fintech landscape,” adds Ben Gilbey, Mastercard Asia Pacific’s senior vice president for digital payments and labs.

Full details are available in the press release below: