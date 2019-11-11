Brits warm to biometric verification

Just under half of British consumers are ready to completely replace traditional verification methods with biometrics for withdrawing cash (46%), starting their car (45%) and unlocking their front door (41%), according to new research from Equifax.

Six in ten are ready to use biometrics for verifying their age at bars, clubs and shops (60%), 58% for voting in elections and 64% for accessing their laptops or tablets.

Seven in ten Brits (71%) say they would be happy to completely replace traditional ways to access their mobile phones with biometrics such as fingerprint ID, facial recognition and eye retina patterns, the research also found.