Samsung begins global rollout of mobile POS app that lets merchants accept payments on standard Android phones

Samsung’s NFC phone-based contactless payments acceptance service is now live in Canada and is to be introduced globally “starting in 2020”, the company has announced.

The rollout of the new mPOS service follows the successful completion of a pilot in Canada that saw more than 10,000 merchants downloading a Samsung POS app that let them accept Visa, Mastercard and Interac contactless payments on their Samsung Android phone — with no dongles or other hardware add-ons required.

“Samsung POS enables merchants to accept debit and credit payments by tapping contactless cards, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay and Google Pay wallets onto Samsung NFC-enabled devices — without dongles, cables or other additional hardware,” the company says.

“Merchants who want to accept mobile payments can easily download the Samsung POS app from the Galaxy Store or Google Play store and go through a simple sign-up process within the app to register as a merchant.”

Samsung partnered with Canadian startup Mobeewave on the pilot and will continue working with the company for the global rollout.

“Together with Samsung, we’re creating a brand-new market segment with an opportunity to offer the untapped micro and small business market with an easily accessible, highly secure, low-cost and easy-to-use mobile payment acceptance solution,” says Maxime de Nanclas, co-founder of Mobeewave.

“There are an estimated 25m micro-merchants and approximately 5.5m small merchants worldwide, many of whom are unable to grow their business due to a lack of easily accessible and affordable payment acceptance services.

“We aim to drive incremental revenue for these businesses through our secure solution.”