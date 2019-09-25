China delays launch of digital currency

China has ‘no timetable’ for the launch of its digital currency, the governor of the country’s central bank has revealed.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) released in-depth information earlier this month on how its DC/EP digital currency would work and there has been speculation that it would go live as soon as 11 November 2019.

Yi Gang, governor of the central bank, has now said that PBOC does not currently “have a timetable” for launch and that the currency still requires further “research, testing, trials, assessments and risk prevention,” South China Morning Post reports.