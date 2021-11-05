UK bank sees 50,000 customers opt to set their own contactless limit

CUSTOMER CHOICE: Starling Bank users can choose to reduce their contactless spending limit

Some 50,000 customers of Starling Bank have chosen to set their own contactless spending limit to a lower amount than the maximum of £100 (US$135) per contactless transaction that the UK government introduced in October.

The digital bank allows customers to reduce their limit in increments of £10 or turn off contactless payments completely, but to date only 2% of its 2.5 million customers have chosen to do so.

Lloyds Bank, Halifax and Bank of Scotland also announced in September that they would start allowing customers to set their own contactless spending limits after the UK increase.

