Tapster launches passive payments ring with Fidesmo

Fidesmo enables the world’s first passive ring with dual payment scheme support

Fidesmo’s contactless wearable partner TAPSTER is now launching the world’s first passive payment ring with Mastercard and Visa tokenization.

The Swedish contactless wearable brand TAPSTER now expands its range with the world’s first passive payment ring with dual payment scheme support, enabled by the payment service Fidesmo Pay. Fidesmo is the only token requestor offering dual payment scheme support for passive wearables, enabling the opportunity for their partners to reach both Mastercard and Visa card bearers.

“We see a huge potential in our ring. The ring is secure, easy to use and you can bring it everywhere you go. It is also waterproof, which is perfect for the summer. Thanks to Fidesmo Pay’s support for both Mastercard and Visa, we are able to offer dual payment scheme support on the rings, which is fantastic and a great step forward,” says Tobias Ericsson, CEO and co-founder of TAPSTER.

TAPSTER rings are passive wearables, which mean that they don’t need a battery or internet connection. The ring is EMV® certified for Mastercard and Visa and has been developed with ARE CON, a hardware partner to Fidesmo.

“As a long-term hardware component partner of Fidesmo, it is our pleasure to expand our portfolio of Fidesmo-enabled devices with passive dual payment scheme rings. We are excited that our partnership with Fidesmo and TAPSTER will bring a totally new and stylish payment experience to the customers,” says Bernhard Wernberger, Managing Director at ARE CON.

“We are proud to enable our partners to launch products that are at the forefront in the wearable payments market. This ring is the first passive payment ring with Mastercard and Visa tokenization. We are delighted to collaborate with our partners TAPSTER and ARE CON,” says Mattias Eld, CEO of Fidesmo.

All Tapster wearables are today compatible with dual payment schemes through Fidesmo Pay, for the full list of supported cards see gotapster.com.

The rings are available for order at gotapster.com.

About Fidesmo

Fidesmo makes it possible to connect contactless services, such as payment, public transport tickets, office and hotel access and car keys, to a variety of devices, such as wearables, cards and phones.

Providing a secure, constantly growing platform and a streamlined integration process, the Swedish tech company has earned the trust to work with the world leaders in access, payments, security and mobile devices.

Fidesmo was founded in 2013 and has its headquarters in Stockholm and R&D offices in Madrid.

Read more at fidesmo.com.



About Tapster

TAPSTER is a Swedish contactless wearable brand, made to make your life a little easier.

The company was founded in 2020 with the goal of making contactless more accessible by making quality designed wearables with built-in NFC functionality.

All Tapster wearables have an integrated NFC chip that contains the payment service Fidesmo Pay.