Google Pay adds support for contactless payments on Wear OS watches in 16 more countries

SMART WATCH: Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 runs Google’s Wear OS operating system

Owners of a smartwatch running Google’s Wear OS operating system will soon be able to use it to make contactless payments using Google Pay in 16 additional countries.

Google Pay is adding support for contactless payments on Wear OS watches in Belgium, Brazil, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hong Kong, Ireland, New Zealand, Norway, Slovakia, Sweden, Taiwan, Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates and says that there will be “more to come”.

The service will be rolled out in these countries on the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and as part of Google’s Wear OS 3 update as well as “in the coming weeks for current smartwatches running Wear OS 2”, Google says.

“You’ll also see the app’s revamped design so credit cards stored in your wallet are larger and easier to swipe through,” the company adds.

To date, Google Pay has been enabled on Wear OS watches in 11 countries, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Russia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

