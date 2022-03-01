Swedish challenger bank rolls out biometric payment cards

ROCKER TOUCH: Rocker’s biometric cards enable users to authenticate payments with their fingerprint

Customers of Swedish challenger bank Rocker can now apply for a biometric payment card that allows them to authenticate payments of any amount with their fingerprint rather than using a PIN.

The bank is rolling out its Rocker Touch biometric card as a “premium product” that is certified by Visa and Mastercard, “will work seamlessly with any payment terminal” and is “Sweden’s first payment card that senses your fingerprint”.

“Launching Rocker Touch is part of our strategy to offer smart and secure payment solutions across platforms, whether you wish to pay with your mobile, a card or with a transfer,” Rocker VP Andreas Norberg says.

The bank began a proof-of-concept pilot of a biometric debit card in December 2020.

