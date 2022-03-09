Shake Shack offers customers bitcoin rewards

Customers purchasing food and beverages from Shake Shack outlets in the US using the Cash App payments platform can opt to receive a 15% cashback reward in bitcoin.

Users can opt for the bitcoin reward via Cash App’s Cash Boost scheme as part of a promotion that runs until the middle of March.

“If we just started taking crypto right now at our kiosk, it would have very low adoption, but through someone like Cash App, who’s been promoting it, you will get some more people that want it and that also want to learn,” Shake Shack’s Jay Livingston told the Wall Street Journal.

