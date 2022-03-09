Singapore adds digital driving licences to Singpass app

Residents of Singapore can now add a digital version of their driving licence to the country’s Singpass app and use it to verify their identity, the classes of vehicles they are certified to drive and updated information about merits or demerits they have accumulated.

“The Digital DL will serve as an alternative official identification document for drivers in Singapore,” Singapore Police Force says.

“Users will not need to update their app to view their Digital DL. Singpass app users can access it from the same section as the Digital Identity Card (Digital IC), which enables fuss-free and quicker identity verification.”

