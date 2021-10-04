JKB to issue biometric payment cards in Jordan

Customers of the Jordan Kuwait Bank (JKB) will soon be able to make contactless payments with a biometric bank card that enables them to authenticate transactions with their fingerprint.

The biometric card incorporates a built-in fingerprint sensor, allowing users to make contactless payments “without the usual payment limits” and without needing to enter a PIN code.

“The biometric cards will be distributed to JKB’s Mastercard World Elite customers who will enrol their fingerprints on the biometric card without the need of visiting a branch,” the bank explains.

“The fingerprint is instantly compared with the cardholder’s biometric data, which are safely stored in the card.

“The batteryless card is powered through the card terminal and when a customer presents the card, a green light on the card indicates that the fingerprint has been matched successfully.

“With fingerprint recognition, cardholders are automatically authenticated, without the need of entering the PIN code at the point-of-sale terminal to validate a transaction.”

The biometric card can also be used to make online purchases and ATM cash withdrawals, the bank adds.

