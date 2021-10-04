Samsung to roll out UWB and NFC digital car key in South Korea

DIGITAL KEY: Galaxy S21 users in South Korea will be able to use their phone to unlock the Genesis GV602

Owners of a Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone purchasing the new Genesis GV60 electric car in South Korea will be the first to be able to lock and unlock their vehicle from their mobile device using a digital key that supports both ultra wideband (UWB) and NFC technology.

Users will also be able to share the digital key for their Genesis vehicle with friends, family or colleagues.

“You’ll be able to lock and unlock your car, start the engine, open the trunk and even activate personalised settings like adjusting your seat and mirror position before you enter the car — all through your smartphone and without pushing a button,” Samsung says.

“If you’re lending your car to a friend or family member for a short period, you can easily share the digital key and even set a time limit on how long the shared key will be available to them.”

“Samsung’s digital key will be available in NFC and UWB with the Genesis GV60 initially in Korea by the end of this year,” Samsung adds.

“The UWB digital key is compatible with Galaxy S21+ and Ultra, Note20 Ultra and Z Fold 2 and 3.”

Samsung announced in January that it was adding support for UWB and NFC digital car keys to the Galaxy S21 series of smartphones.

