Hyundai to let US electric vehicle drivers make payments from their car

IN-CAR PAYMENT: Drivers will be able to pay for drinks, EV charging and parking without leaving the vehicle

Motorists purchasing Hyundai’s Ioniq 5 crossover utility vehicle (CUV) in North America will be able to pay for electric vehicle (EV) charging, parking, food and beverages directly from the fully electric car’s infotainment screen.

“Hyundai is developing a hassle-free in-car payment system for the Ioniq 5,” the vehicle manufacturer explains.

“This system will bring in-car credit payment capabilities to Ioniq 5 customers via the infotainment screen.

“In-car credit card payment will be available with major brands and allow drivers to do the following: find and pay for EV charging; order and pay for food/coffee to go; find, reserve and pay for parking.”

The Ioniq 5’s payments system will launch with support for payments to Domino’s, ParkWhiz and Chargehub and “will eventually expand to include other companies that fall into the charging, food and coffee on-the-go and parking categories,” according to Techcrunch.

The Ioniq 5 will go on sale in selected US states in the autumn of 2021 with a national rollout in 2022.

Hyundai has previously enabled drivers of its Genesis range of luxury vehicles to make in-car payments using its Genesis CarPay system and added a fingerprint payments sensor to the Genesis GV70’s infotainment screen in December 2020.

